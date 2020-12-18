LONDON, ONT. -- Although we may be stuck at home this season, families can enjoy the holiday spirit with the Holiday Window Walk in downtown London until Christmas Day.

A total of eight storefronts will delight you and your family with their whimsical audio experiences through your phone:

CommonWealth Coffee Co.

David E. White

Attic Books

Jonathon Bancroft-Snell Gallery

Grace Restaurant

Gnosh dining + Cocktails

Downtown London BIA

Covent Garden Market

The walk, which takes about 45-60 minutes stops at eight storefronts with each story taking about three minutes each.

Using your camera app on your phone, point it at the QR codes on the map for two to three seconds. A notification will come up with the website taking you to an audio story to match the display in the window.

While not a must, headphones are recommended.

With early evening being the peak time to enjoy the event, you can view the displays day or night.

Of course, the walk has kept to COVID-19 protocols by keeping outdoors, and by encouraging visitors to wear masks and keep their distance.

Free municipal parking is available in downtown London.

If you can't make it out, stories can be found on their website.