Advertisement
Holiday Window Walk: a unique holiday experience in downtown London
Holiday Window Walk hosted by Curveball Creative is a unique event taking place in downtown London until December 25, 2020
LONDON, ONT. -- Although we may be stuck at home this season, families can enjoy the holiday spirit with the Holiday Window Walk in downtown London until Christmas Day.
A total of eight storefronts will delight you and your family with their whimsical audio experiences through your phone:
- CommonWealth Coffee Co.
- David E. White
- Attic Books
- Jonathon Bancroft-Snell Gallery
- Grace Restaurant
- Gnosh dining + Cocktails
- Downtown London BIA
- Covent Garden Market
The walk, which takes about 45-60 minutes stops at eight storefronts with each story taking about three minutes each.
Using your camera app on your phone, point it at the QR codes on the map for two to three seconds. A notification will come up with the website taking you to an audio story to match the display in the window.
While not a must, headphones are recommended.
With early evening being the peak time to enjoy the event, you can view the displays day or night.
Of course, the walk has kept to COVID-19 protocols by keeping outdoors, and by encouraging visitors to wear masks and keep their distance.
Free municipal parking is available in downtown London.
If you can't make it out, stories can be found on their website.