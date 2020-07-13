MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- As cases in the region remain low, London Mayor Ed Holder is stressing the need to stay vigilant and wear masks in public spaces.

Just one new COVID-19 case was reported in Middlesex-London on Monday, bringing the total in the region to 630.

The single case comes a day after the region saw an increase, with five cases reported on Sunday, after a week of mainly either just one or no new daily cases.

Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said Monday three of five the cases were travel related.

The number of recovered cases rose to by one to 565, while there have been no deaths since June 10, with that total at 57. That leaves 18 active cases in the region.

None of the most recently reported cases have been associated with seniors’ facilities, where the totals stand at 180 cases and 37 deaths.

Meanwhile the total number of people tested at the city’s two assessment centres has exceeded 30,000.

No new cases were reported in other area counties. Here is how the totals stand there as of their most recent updates:

• Elgin-Oxford: Three active, 87 cases, 79 resolved, five deaths

• Huron-Perth: None active, 58 cases, 53 resolved, five deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton: Two active, 286 cases, 259 resolved, 25 deaths

• Grey-Bruce: One active, 115 cases, 108 resolved, six referred, no deaths

Across Ontario, 116 new cases were reported Monday, a slight dip, bringing totals to 36,839, including 2,722 deaths and 32,663 recoveries.

Holder emphasizes safety

As the region moves to Stage 3 on Friday, Holder said his big concern is complacency.

“First it was weariness, now it seems to be us taking for granted the good news of our successful results. And I do worry about that when we see larger groups of individuals that are hanging around that are not within their own circles or established social circles.”

He added that he has seen first-hand a lack of people wearing masks where maintaining physical distancing is difficult.

“I’m in the supermarket on the weekend, I’m wearing my mask and you know there are still a lot of cowboys who think it’s OK, and by the way a lot more men than women, I don’t know why, don’t think it matters to wear a mask in a grocery store.”

He added that he believes at least half the people the store weren’t wearing masks.

“That’s nuts…And I want to bop them on the head and say, ‘What are you thinking?’”