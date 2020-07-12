MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

That is up from the last three days when the public health unit reported only one new case each day.

The new number brings the total of confirmed cases in the region to 639.

There have been 57 deaths, reported by MLHU and 564 recovered cases.

In Ontario, there are 129 new COVID-19 cases as the downward trend continues in the province.

The new cases bring the provincial total to 36,723.

Here is how the totals stand in area counties as of their most recent updates:

Elgin-Oxford: Three active, 87 cases, 79 resolved, five deaths

Huron-Perth: One active, 58 cases, 52 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton: Two active, 286 cases, 259 resolved, 25 deaths

