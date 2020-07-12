Advertisement
New COVID-19 cases rise slighty in Middlesex-London
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
That is up from the last three days when the public health unit reported only one new case each day.
The new number brings the total of confirmed cases in the region to 639.
There have been 57 deaths, reported by MLHU and 564 recovered cases.
In Ontario, there are 129 new COVID-19 cases as the downward trend continues in the province.
The new cases bring the provincial total to 36,723.
Here is how the totals stand in area counties as of their most recent updates:
- Elgin-Oxford: Three active, 87 cases, 79 resolved, five deaths
- Huron-Perth: One active, 58 cases, 52 resolved, five deaths
- Sarnia-Lambton: Two active, 286 cases, 259 resolved, 25 deaths
