MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- For the last three days, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting just one new COVID-19 case in the region.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 634 as of Saturday.

MLHU says the number of recovered cases now stands at 561 and there have been 57 deahts.

There has been no change in the case numbers in other area counties. Here is how the totals stand as of their most recent updates:

Elgin-Oxford: Two active, 86 cases, 79 resolved, five deaths

Huron-Perth: One active, 58 cases, 52 resolved, five deaths

Sarnia-Lambton: Two active, 286 cases, 259 resolved, 25 deaths

Ontario is reporting a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Provincial health officials recorded 130 new cases of the disease on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 36,594.

Twenty-eight of Ontario's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all.