Highway 401 to be closed in both directions east of London Saturday night, major delays expected
Published Saturday, August 14, 2021 10:19AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 14, 2021 12:31PM EDT
Hwy 401 closure map east of London, Ont. for Aug. 14-15, 2021. (MTO)
LONDON, ONT. -- Motorists should expect serious delays this weekend east of London on Highway 401 as it will be shut down in both directions for construction.
The closure begins at 6 p.m. Saturday and will last until 10 a.m. Sunday for the demolition of the Westchester Bourne Road underpass. It will be shut down again Monday and Tuesday from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
Westbound traffic will be rerouted via Dorchester Road, Hamilton Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Eastbound traffic will be moved to Veterans Memorial Parkway, Wilton Grove Road, Westchester Bourne Road, Cromarty Drive and Dorchester Road.
For more information on the detours click here.