LONDON, ONT. -- Highway 401 has reopened in London after a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocked the eastbound lanes.

The closure was in place between Wellington, Road and Highbury Avenue, two of London’s main interchanges from the highway.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel due to a winter weather travel advisory in place.

The weather has also results in bus cancellations across the region.

No injuries have been reported in the collision.