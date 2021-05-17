MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed Monday afternoon due to a crash.

The highway was shut down from Graham Road to Currie Road following a collision around 4 p.m. It reopened before 9 p.m.

OPP say an eastbound tractor trailer collided with a protection vehicle that was travelling behind a road painting vehicle.

The crash caused a small fire that ignited the grass but was quickly put out.

The driver of the protection vehicle was not injured, but the driver of the tractor trailer was airlifted to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the collision continues.