Higher traffic volumes expected as in-person learning resumes
After months of virtual learning, school buses will be back on the road across the region on Tuesday morning.
With higher traffic periods anticipated before and after school, CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) is urging all pedestrians and motorists to stay alert and take extra caution while travelling through school zones.
"Pedestrian safety begins with drivers," said Raymond Chan, manager of government relations at CAA SCO. "When you're behind the wheel, you have the responsibility to look out for everyone else around you, including parents, guardians and children."
While the pandemic reduced congestion around schools, a recent school zone survey conducted on behalf of CAA SCO found many of those previous bad behaviours persist. More than 20 per cent of parents say they witnessed speeding, illegal parking and U-turns or three-point turns.
Of those surveyed, 41 per cent of parents and guardians say that motorists being in a hurry is the primary cause for unsafe driving behaviours within school zones.
Pedestrian behaviours also play a role when it comes to road safety. According to the survey, parents are concerned about pedestrians crossing at undesignated areas; and failing to look both ways when crossing the street.
"CAA is reminding pedestrians, cyclists and motorists to be fully aware of their surroundings by slowing down and putting away all distractions," said Chan. "Whether you are a parent or guardian driving, or a child walking or wheeling to school, everyone plays a role in keeping school zones safe."
OPP have also released a list of reminders for drivers and pedestrians alike:
• Cyclists under the age of 18 are required by law to wear a properly fitted and fastened bike helmet. Cyclists must obey the same rules of the road that other vehicles do and always keep your eyes and ears open as sometimes other vehicles may not see you.
• Pedestrians should stay on sidewalks and where there are none, they should be walking on the left side of the road as far off onto the shoulder as possible facing traffic. Both pedestrians and cyclists should make use of the crossing guards who will be returning to their posts to help our children get safely across the streets.
Drivers are reminded that the traffic volume will increase, and your commute time may be affected by the bus routes.
Police are also reminding everyone that the registered owner of a vehicle can be charged if that vehicle is identified as one that fails to stop for a school bus when its overhead red signal lights are flashing
Feds ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals
The federal government has added fully vaccinated foreign nationals to the ranks of travellers who are once again welcome on Canadian soil.
UPDATED | Protesters throw gravel at Trudeau; Liberal leader won't bow to 'anti-vaxxer mobs'
Justin Trudeau says his pandemic recovery policies won't be shaped by the demands of what he called 'anti-vaxxer mobs' that have dogged his campaign events in recent weeks, including some who threw debris at the Liberal leader on Monday.
Delta variant eight times less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies from vaccines in a lab setting: study
The Delta variant may have taken over as quickly as it did not only because of an increased infectivity, but because it is less affected by neutralizing antibodies produced by prior infection with COVID-19 or produced by vaccines, according to a new study that looked at the variant in a lab setting.
Ontario woman says she was denied boarding Air Canada flight despite following new COVID-19 requirements
An Ontario woman and her son said they were denied boarding an Air Canada flight in the United States and were forced to rent a car and drive hundreds of kilometres home despite appearing to have followed new COVID-19 requirements.
Amber Alert cancelled after missing 3-year-old Barrie girl found safe
Police have now cancelled an Amber Alert for a young girl last seen in Barrie, Ont., after the three-year-old was found safe.
Receptionist at Toronto law firm dies from stab wounds after business targeted by suspect, police say
A 29-year-old woman who was stabbed at a Toronto law office has died in hospital and a 33-year-old man in custody stands accused of her murder, police say.
Liberals, Conservatives trade barbs on vaccines as wedge issue re-emerges
As the election campaign heads into a week with two official debates, vaccines have re-emerged as a wedge issue for the federal party leaders.
Study finds cannabis use associated with higher risk of heart attack in young adults
A study led by Toronto researchers suggests recent cannabis use is associated with a higher risk of heart attack in younger adults, with a stronger association among frequent users.
The motive for Florida family's massacre may never be known
Investigators say that when they captured Marine veteran Bryan Riley outside the Florida home where he allegedly killed a couple, their son and the boy's grandmother, he told them, 'You know why I did this.' But they say they don't and, in fact, may never know.
Kitchener
Waterloo Region students return to in-person learning
Waterloo Region studetnts returned to the classroom on Tuesday morning.
Laurier University responds after party reportedly violates public health measures
An “illegal gathering” that reportedly violated public health measures has garnered a response from Laurier University.
Regional police promote student safety through annual Walk the Chalk campaign
As students head back to the classroom on Tuesday, Waterloo regional police are reminding everyone to stay safe through their annual Walk the Chalk campaign.
Windsor
304 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of 304 new case of COVID-19 over long weekend.
Victim identified following Kingsville, Ont. crash
OPP in Kingsville have identified the victim of a crash on Heritage Road on Monday.
Barrie
Simcoe County prepares to open school vaccination clinics
Classrooms across Simcoe County are bustling with students once again, but once they leave for the day, many local schools will be transformed into pop-up vaccination clinics.
Amber Alert cancelled after missing 3-year-old Barrie girl found safe
Police have now cancelled an Amber Alert for a young girl last seen in Barrie, Ont., after the three-year-old was found safe.
Special weather statement issued for much of Central Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of central Ontario as heavy rainfall is expected overnight.
Northern Ontario
Lasalle Blvd. closed until 10 a.m. after pedestrian was hit by a car
Sudbury police have closed Lasalle Boulevard west of the Notre Dame Avenue intersection on Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Ottawa
Ottawa Catholic board students return to school
It’s back to the classroom Tuesday for more than 42,000 students in the Ottawa Catholic School Board.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 7, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Toronto
Third pandemic-altered school year gets underway in many Ontario boards
Classes resume today in boards including the Bluewater District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara and the Halton District School Board.
Two people rushed to trauma centre after crash in Etobicoke: paramedics
Toronto paramedics say they are transporting two people to a trauma centre after a car collided with a transport truck in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.
Montreal
'If I die... I'll die': Jeanette Zacarias Zapata was told she wasn't fit to box, says father
The 18-year-old boxer who died in a Montreal hospital this week had been told she was unfit to fight, her father told a Mexican newspaper. Jeanette Zacarias Zapata decided to press forward anyway, but Quebec organizers weren't warned.
Environmentalists say they've found second sinkhole linked to REM construction
Bird-watchers and environmentalists are upset that for the second time in about a month, they’ve discovered a sinkhole in the Technoparc. Last time, wetlands were drained. They believe it's construction linked to the REM.
'Gaping holes in oversight and control': Coroner's inquest into Herron long-term care facility begins
It's been nearly 18 months since the horrific conditions inside a Dorval long-term care facility were first discovered.
Atlantic
Maritime students, parents prepare for 'mostly normal' return to school
While the back-to-school experience will look a bit different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts say there are some things parents can do to help their children ease back into the routine.
'Enough is enough'; CUPE N.B. members prepare for strike votes this week
Thousands of Public Sector workers in New Brunswick are preparing for strike votes, as the deadline that Canadian Union of Public Employees N.B. gave to the province to reach an agreement expired Monday.
Close polls mean Atlantic Canada could get ''a lot more'' campaign attention
Polls showing a close result ahead of Canada’s federal election may prompt party leaders to sharpen their focus in Atlantic Canada.
Winnipeg
PPC leader Maxime Bernier returns to Manitoba touting anti-vaccine passport message
Hundreds of people went to The Forks Monday evening for a rally in support of the People's Party of Canada.
-
Federal candidates battle for hotly contested Winnipeg riding
The federal election is two weeks away, and candidates in one hotly contested Winnipeg riding are vying for votes.
Calgary
Non-essential travel into Canada resumes as restrictions further relaxed, Calgary airport lauds safety effort
International travellers are once again able to visit Canada as the federal government has reopened the door to non-essential trips by fully vaccinated foreign nationals.
Alberta to keep COVID-19 testing past Sept. 27
The Alberta government has decided to continue testing for COVID-19 past Sept. 27 as the fourth wave continues to grow across the province.
Former federal cabinet minister Kent Hehr to launch bid for mayor
Former Liberal MP and cabinet minister Kent Hehr is launching a bid to become Calgary's next mayor.
Edmonton
Everything you need to know about the new travel rules coming into effect Sept. 7
Canada will allow fully vaccinated international travellers who meet entry conditions admittance into Canada for non-essential purposes, such as tourism, beginning Tuesday, September 7.
Alberta to keep COVID-19 testing past Sept. 27
The Alberta government has decided to continue testing for COVID-19 past Sept. 27 as the fourth wave continues to grow across the province.
Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island old-growth logging fight heading back to court over injunction, police powers
The ongoing battle over old-growth forests on southern Vancouver Island is heading back to court where a forest company will seek to extend an injunction order and the RCMP and protesters will face off over police powers.
Suspect sought after allegedly pointing a gun at a man near Zeballos, B.C.
Police on northern Vancouver Island are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a loaded gun at another man in a remote village on the west coast on Saturday.
Saanich police appeal for video evidence in investigation of assault that closed Highway 1 lanes
Police in Saanich are requesting dash cam video from the public as they continue their investigation of an incident that closed the northbound lanes of Highway 1 for several hours Friday.