High praise from mayor for what will be London, Ont.’s two tallest buildings
London’s skyline will soar to new heights.
On Tuesday, council approved rezoning the northwest corner of King Street and Ridout Street for a pair of mixed-use skyscrapers that will rise 53-storeys and 43-storeys overlooking the Forks of the Thames.
“Since this planning application came forward, I spoke with other mayors, and they’re a little bit jealous about this type of investment in the downtown core of a city,” Mayor Josh Morgan told council. “This is not something you see every day.”
Most high-rise buildings in the downtown core currently range from about 26-storeys to 35-storeys.
Connected by a single podium at their base, the development will include 800 residential units plus office and retail space.
Morgan emphasized the impact of bringing so many additional residents to the downtown.
“This is what will secure that upward trend of having a vibrant, revitalized downtown,” he said.
Proposed towers at 50 King St. and 399 Ridout St. (Source: City of London)
But support for the rezoning was not unanimous.
Councillor Sam Trosow called the rezoning application “premature”, given unanswered questions about sewage capacity and heritage impacts.
Downtown Councillor David Ferreira reiterated his concern about the development’s proximity to the Middlesex County Courthouse (1827), a national historic site.
Several conditions must be met before construction can begin, including evaluations of the site’s archaeology, servicing, and heritage.
York Developments sweetened an earlier offer, increasing its original half-million dollar donation to supportive housing provider Indwell to $600,000 in lieu of affordable units being included in the skyscrapers.
Councillor Peter Cuddy praised the offer, “The applicant was not required to make the contribution to Indwell. This is a great contribution. We’re very grateful to them for it.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Kitchener
-
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
It’s good news for the 50 people experiencing homelessness who live there – including one who's ready to move on.
-
Cambridge woman recounts evacuation flight from Israel
A woman living in Cambridge is back in the community after she was evacuated from Israel this week
-
Police investigating after cat shot with pellet gun
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for tips from the public after a cat in Simcoe was shot with a pellet gun.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police seize $500K of drugs, as well as firearms and cash
Two men have been charged, including one who is already incarcerated, are facing 17 drug and weapons charges in connection to a 2019 investigation.
-
Lakeshore introduces ban on short-term rentals to boost housing supply
Add Lakeshore, Ont., to the list of communities across Canada which are cracking down on short-term rentals.
-
Windsor's Mady family puts up good fight on Family Feud
The Mady family is no stranger to athletic competition in the ring and octagon. But on Monday night, the Madys had a shot at a different type of contest: Family Feud.
Barrie
-
Ontario officer faces criminal charges for alleged break-in, assault while on duty
An Ontario Provincial Police officer faces criminal charges following allegations she broke into her former boyfriend's home and assaulted his girlfriend while on duty.
-
Family of 7 displaced after fire ignites in child's closet
Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home in Port Carling on Sunday.
-
County launches trailers to aid stranded motorists in harsh winter conditions
With winter approaching, Dufferin County is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of residents during severe weather conditions with new emergency support trailers.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police investigating animal abuse claims as video circulates online
Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., confirmed Tuesday they are investigating reports of animal abuse in the community.
-
Second man convicted of killing a Sudbury cop granted day parole
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted Sudbury cop killer Peter Pennett, 58, has been granted day parole as of Oct. 6 – one day shy of the 30th anniversary of the killing of Const. Joe MacDonald.
-
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman in West Bank calling on Canadian government for more help getting Canadians out
An Ottawa woman who travelled to the West Bank before the Israel-Hamas war began is calling on the Canadian government to do more to help Canadians stuck in the Palestinian territories.
-
90 cats admitted to Ottawa Humane Society in under a week
The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) says it is dealing with an "unexpected" influx of cats.
-
Dirty kitchen dispute lands Kingston, Ont. resident in hot water
A 21-year-old from Kingston, Ont. has been charged with assault following a dispute with their roommate over kitchen cleaning responsibilities.
Toronto
-
Mississauga family fears for safety of mother amid bombing in Gaza
A Mississauga doctor is praying her 83-year-old mother, a Canadian citizen, can survive the bombs falling on the Gaza strip as needed medicine and supplies remain blocked from entering the territory — among several Canadian civilians also in danger.
-
Four people, including 2 police officers, injured in Pickering, Ont. crash: SIU
Durham police say they were called to a car theft in progress prior to an overnight collision that sent two suspects and two officers to hospital.
-
Evidence presented in new trial of Ontario mother convicted of disabled daughter's death
Nearing a decade since Cindy Ali was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of her severely disabled 16-year-old daughter, the Ontario mother has one more chance to clear her name as the case goes to trial — for the second time — in Toronto this week.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Pro-Palestine protesters in Montreal denounce deadly bombing at Gaza hospital
A large group voicing support for Palestine held a protest in Montreal Tuesday afternoon just hours after a bombing at a hospital in Gaza City killed more than 500 people.
-
Quebec tuition hike plan criticized by business community, federal ministers in Ottawa
Quebec's plan to charge higher tuition fees for non-Quebec university students is being criticized by members of the business community and politicians in Ottawa.
-
'It was hard to stay away': Why this Montreal rabbi went to Israel amid the war
Adam Scheier, the rabbi for Montreal's Congregation Shaar Hashomayim has decided to leave Canada and is now in Israel to bear witness to ongoing war.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Parts of Cape Breton pick up over 100 mm of rain; yet another rainy weekend ahead for Maritimes
More bad weather is heading for the Maritimes this weekend.
-
N.B. family copes with the loss of their barn and childhood home in fire
The Degenhardt family are not only dealing with the loss of the heart and soul of their business, they’re coping with a sentimental loss too.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
-
Proposed name change for section of former Bishop Grandin Boulevard rejected by EPC
The mayor's inner circle has voted to reject a proposal to rename a section of Abinojii Mikanah, formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard, following fierce outcry from First Nation leadership.
-
Shooting in Exchange District sends youth to hospital: police
Two groups of people were victimized by suspects driving a white van and firing shots with a handgun in what police believe were random attacks that has left one youth in hospital.
Calgary
-
Calgary approves public transit safety strategy, pending budget's green light
A public transit safety strategy for Calgary was unanimously approved by city council on Tuesday, amid ongoing concern over crime along our train lines and bus routes.
-
Search for missing assault victim continues; police believe she has serious injuries
Police cannot identify or locate a woman who sought help near Calgary's Telus Spark and then disappeared.
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi on Memorial Drive
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Memorial Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
Hate crimes unit investigating anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim comments in Edmonton
Edmonton police's hate crimes unit is investigating two incidents in Edmonton since Sunday.
-
New Alberta Medical Association head aims to immediately address primary-care access concerns
The new head of the Alberta Medical Association describes the health-care system in the province as fragile as he travels across it.
Vancouver
-
Here's what advocates say is missing from the conversation about crime and public safety in B.C.
Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one of the most devastating – and deadly – types of violent crime.
-
Richmond RCMP in social media storm over pedestrian safety video
A post by Richmond RCMP on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has garnered more traction than any post in the detachment's social media history.
-
Politicians face off over Surrey's policing saga during question period
British Columbia's opposition parties slammed the NDP government's decision to introduce new legislation that would prevent Surrey from keeping its RCMP detachment.