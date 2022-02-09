Here's where you can pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit in Middlesex-London

Free COVID-19 rapid tests are now available for pick up at several locations around Middlesex-London.

The province announced Wednesday that 5.5 million tests will be available each week at 2,406 sites across Ontario.

Distribution will be limited to one box, with five tests, per household.

Tests will be made available starting Feb. 9. Retailers can hand them through online orders or in-store pickup.

This map shows pharmacies and grocery stores where Middlesex-London residents can find rapid test kits. However, the locations may not have tests available right away.