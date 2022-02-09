Here's where you can pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit in Middlesex-London

The contents of a COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit are pictured in Calgary, Alta. on Jan. 4, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) The contents of a COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit are pictured in Calgary, Alta. on Jan. 4, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and will continue to self-isolate. Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon's husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver