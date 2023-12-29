LONDON
London

Here's what's open New Years Eve/Day in London, Ont.

Open and Closed sign

With the holidays coming to an end, here are a few reminders of what's open and closed in the city on New Year's day:

CLOSED

  • A number of municipal programs, offices, and services will remain closed until 8:30am Tuesday
  • Beer Store and LCBO locations
  • Shopping malls
  • Grocery stores
  • Walmart
  • Hyland Cinema
  • London Children's Museum
  • London City Hall
  • Service Ontario
  • Canada Post

 

OPEN

  • New Year's Eve in the Park returns Sunday from 7 p.m. until midnight with fireworks, music, entertainment and outdoor skating.
  • The City of London has a few free New Years Day recreation activities found on their website
  • London Transit will operate on a holiday schedule. Regular schedule returns on Wednesday.
  • Movie theatres are open, but calling ahead is suggested

Garbage and recycling collection dates can be found on the city's 2023-24 holiday collection schedule. Christmas tree pick up is available with registration on Wednesday in support of the London Food Bank.

London Transit will be free after 8 p.m. with extended Sunday schedules until 1 a.m.

