Here's what's open New Years Eve/Day in London, Ont.

With the holidays coming to an end, here are a few reminders of what's open and closed in the city on New Year's day:

CLOSED

A number of municipal programs, offices, and services will remain closed until 8:30am Tuesday

Beer Store and LCBO locations

Shopping malls

Grocery stores

Walmart

Hyland Cinema

London Children's Museum

London City Hall

Service Ontario

Canada Post

OPEN

New Year's Eve in the Park returns Sunday from 7 p.m. until midnight with fireworks, music, entertainment and outdoor skating.

The City of London has a few free New Years Day recreation activities found on their website

London Transit will operate on a holiday schedule. Regular schedule returns on Wednesday.

Movie theatres are open, but calling ahead is suggested

Garbage and recycling collection dates can be found on the city's 2023-24 holiday collection schedule. Christmas tree pick up is available with registration on Wednesday in support of the London Food Bank.

London Transit will be free after 8 p.m. with extended Sunday schedules until 1 a.m.