Herbert Hildebrandt sentenced to probation, community service

Herbert Hildebrandt has been sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine.

Justice M. Poland handed down the decision in a St. Thomas courtroom on Thursday.

In Aug. 2022, Hildebrandt was found guilty of assaulting an 84-year-old man in Malahide Township.

The incident happened near the Church of God in Aylmer on Dec. 10, 2022.

As heard in court, Hildebrandt said the entire Church of God community was “on edge” due to recent trespassing and vandalism at the church surrounding the time of the alleged assault during the COVID-19 pandemic

Back in August, Justice Poland concluded that Hildebrandt was never bumped by the victim [as Hildebrandt had testified] and he posted no physical threat to the much larger and younger man.

Of note, Hildbrandt's 100 hours of community service cannot be completed at the Church of God. They were designed to be above and beyond his usual service at the church.

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale