Hepworth retiree wins $250,000 on crossword lottery ticket
A Hepworth retiree punched her lucky ticket – Mildred Bernice Cameron of Hepworth won $250,000 on an Instant Crossword Deluxe Ticket.
Cameron has been playing the lottery for about a decade, “When I purchase my tickets, I always like to pick the second one in the display case. Perhaps two is my lucky number!”
The retiree said that she enjoys the interactive element of games oriented tickets. She hardly believed she had won when she player her winning game, “I was keeping a tally of the number of words I matched,” she recalled. “At first, I thought I had revealed 10 words and was like, ‘Cool, I won $25,000!’ Then, I uncovered an eleventh and thought I’d better count again.”
Her children were the first that Cameron called to share her news with, “The first thing I asked was, “Are you sitting down?’ When I told my daughter how much I won, she said, ‘Mom, are you sure it’s not $25,000?’ I replied ‘Nope – it’s $250,000!’ My son immediately began helping me with the next steps. He’s the first person our family relies on for help. My children were both so happy for me and said I deserve this win.”
Cameron purchased her winning ticket at Cindy’s Variety on Bruce Street in Hepworth.
London Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
Water building behind B.C. slide appears to have doubled in size: First Nation chief
The chief of Williams Lake First Nation says water building behind a landslide of debris that has dammed the Chilcotin River in British Columbia's central Interior appears to have nearly doubled in size since Wednesday.
What your teen actually wants you to do when they are upset
Maybe a hug from a parent no longer solves problems for a teen as it did in their childhood. But when it comes to teenage mental health, adults can do a lot to help, according to new data.
Who is Imane Khelif? Algerian boxer facing gender outcry had modest success before Olympics
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has landed in the middle of a divide about gender in sports after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out seconds into their bout at the Paris Olympics.
Justin Timberlake pleads not guilty in DWI case
Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated stemming from an arrest earlier this summer in New York.
Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?
Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.
U.S. athlete trapped in porta potty mishap gets toilet paper sponsorship
Track fans might remember Ellis as the runner who found herself stuck in a porta potty at the U.S. track trials, in a semi-panic as she banged on the door for 10 minutes trying to grab someone's attention, worried that her Olympic hopes were swirling away.
Overwhelmed by heat? The culprit may be in your medicine cabinet
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
Canada finishes space launch negotiations with the United States
Canada is a step closer to the final frontier after completing negotiations with the United States on an agreement with major implications for domestic space launches.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Quadruple shooting in Stratford, Ont. leaves 2 dead, 2 others airlifted to hospital
Two people are dead and two others hurt following a shooting in a Stratford, Ont. neighbourhood.
-
Conestoga college reports nearly $252 million surplus
Conestoga College has reported a surplus of $251,646,838 this year and, according to financial statements, the Kitchener, Ont. school more than doubled last year’s surplus.
-
Dramatic takedown in Kitchener caught on camera
Waterloo Regional Police say a high-risk arrest on Monday is linked to lengthy drug investigation in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, a look at long weekend weather
A rainfall warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex. Heavy rain and slow moving thunderstorms are expected Friday.
-
Here’s when local Olympians are competing this weekend
Wondering when Windsor-Essex Olympians are competing over the Civic long weekend? Here’s a full list.
-
Two arrests made in Chatham-Kent related to intimate partner violence
The Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) has arrested two people in connection to separate intimate partner violence investigations.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement
Thunderstorms and torrential rain are in the forecast for central Ontario.
-
Woman strikes hydro pole, damages 2 vehicles in Clearview: OPP
Police laid charges against an impaired driver after she struck a hydro pole, damaging two other vehicles in Clearview Township.
-
Highway 9 re-opened after early-morning collision
Police have reopened Highway 9 east of Orangeville after a lengthy investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Northern Ont. lodge owner fined $13K for moose hunt violation
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
-
Two youths charged, 19-year-old in hospital after stabbing
Two teens have been charged in a stabbing in Batchewana First Nation that sent a 19-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man facing child luring charges
Ottawa police say a 33-year-old man is facing child luring charges following an investigation that was started by Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2023.
-
U.S. boat operator facing charges after hidden gun seized onboard west of Brockville, Ont.
A U.S. citizen is facing charges after a hidden gun was found on them onboard west of Brockville, Ont. Thursday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 2-5
The Glengarry Highland Games, buskers on Sparks Street, chamber music at Ottawa Chamberfest, Atletico Ottawa and fireworks over the Ottawa River. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this holiday weekend.
Toronto
-
'I have two people hiding in the trees:' Video shows arrest of Markham carjacking suspects
York Regional Police have released new video footage showing a carjacking in Markham and the eventual arrest of two suspects hours later.
-
Toronto could see heavy rainfall and 'slow-moving thunderstorms' this afternoon: Environment Canada
Toronto has been placed under a special weather statement as Environment Canada warns of the arrival of “slow-moving thunderstorms” that could bring torrential downpours to the city this afternoon.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
Montreal
-
Boy, 4, drowns in a residential pool in Beauharnois
A four-year-old child drowned in a residential swimming pool in Beauharnois, in the Monteregie, on Thursday evening.
-
Overwhelmed by heat? The culprit may be in your medicine cabinet
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime falls to Carlos Alcaraz in Paris Games semifinals
Carlos Alcaraz moved one win away from becoming the youngest man to win an Olympics tennis singles gold medal, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-1 in the Paris Games semifinals on Friday.
Atlantic
-
79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Clementsvale, N.S.
A 79-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a shooting in Clementsvale, N.S., earlier this week.
-
Filipino community mourns teen killed in N.B. boating accident
The Filipino community in Richibucto, N.B., is mourning the loss of one of their own this week.
-
With a hot and humid August long weekend comes a risk of thunderstorms in the Maritimes
This weekend will be hot and humid with some rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the Maritimes.
Winnipeg
-
Demolition paused on McDermot Avenue building
A stop-work order has put a pause on the demolition of a crumbling building in Winnipeg's West Alexander neighbourhood.
-
Cyclist hit by Winnipeg bus
A cyclist was struck by a Winnipeg Transit bus Friday morning.
-
Winnipeg seeing rise in million dollar homes
The number of million dollar homes in Winnipeg is growing.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier to have closed-door meeting with members of LGBTQ community
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Rollercoaster weather in store for Calgary this long weekend
From heat warnings to thunderstorms to rain, a lot could be happening on the weather front for this August long weekend in Calgary.
-
Calgary shortening hours of Jasper wildfire reception centre
Calgary’s Jasper wildfire evacuee reception centre is shortening its hours starting this weekend.
Edmonton
-
'I love Jasper': Backcountry campers not deterred by dramatic wildfire rescue
Nestled along a meadow in Jasper’s backcountry, Charles Vantanajal and his family stood in awe of the dynamic, ever-changing cloud of thick, white wildfire smoke that rose near Oldhorn Mountain.
-
Alberta premier to have closed-door meeting with members of LGBTQ community
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will be having a closed-door meeting with members of the LGBTQ community in Calgary on Friday.
-
Cheers to Oktoberfest: Bavarian-themed festival returns to Ice District in September
It's time to whip out the old beer stein and lederhosen as Oktoberfest is heading to Ice District as part of the newly announced 2024 Summer Solstice Event Series.
Vancouver
-
1 man dead, another injured in Langley shooting: IHIT
A shooting in Langley early Friday morning claimed the life of one man and injured another, according to Mounties.
-
Wildfire that burned 4 homes near Golden, B.C., still out of control
More information is emerging about losses near Golden, B.C., due to a recent wildfire.
-
BC Ferries warns of multiple-sailing waits between B.C. mainland, Vancouver Island
Travellers planning to visit Vancouver Island over the B.C. Day long weekend could be in for multiple-sailing waits during the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.