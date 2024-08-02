LONDON
    Hepworth retiree wins $250,000 on crossword lottery ticket

    A Hepworth retiree punched her lucky ticket – Mildred Bernice Cameron of Hepworth won $250,000 on an Instant Crossword Deluxe Ticket.

    Cameron has been playing the lottery for about a decade, “When I purchase my tickets, I always like to pick the second one in the display case. Perhaps two is my lucky number!”

    The retiree said that she enjoys the interactive element of games oriented tickets. She hardly believed she had won when she player her winning game, “I was keeping a tally of the number of words I matched,” she recalled. “At first, I thought I had revealed 10 words and was like, ‘Cool, I won $25,000!’ Then, I uncovered an eleventh and thought I’d better count again.”

    Her children were the first that Cameron called to share her news with, “The first thing I asked was, “Are you sitting down?’ When I told my daughter how much I won, she said, ‘Mom, are you sure it’s not $25,000?’ I replied ‘Nope – it’s $250,000!’ My son immediately began helping me with the next steps. He’s the first person our family relies on for help. My children were both so happy for me and said I deserve this win.”

    Cameron purchased her winning ticket at Cindy’s Variety on Bruce Street in Hepworth. 

