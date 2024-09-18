Help Londoners beat cancer by volunteering as a driver

A volunteer service providing crucial support to cancer patients in London is desperately seeking drivers.

Wheels of Hope provides rides to and from doctor and hospital appointments.

Ron Den Hollander, a long-time supporter, has been a driver for the Wheels of Hope program for three years.

For Ron, giving back is personal - cancer took his mother and father, and it didn’t stop there.

“19 years ago, my youngest son Andrew was diagnosed with leukemia," Ron shared emotionally with CTV News London. "And then 14 years ago, my daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumour.”

While not all Wheels of Hope drivers have been touched by cancer, they’ve all benefitted from the bond formed between themselves and cancer fighters.

On Wednesday, Ron picked up Robert Kirkup at his London home.

Robert recently lost an eye to cancer after it spread from his forehead. With his wife also in a cancer fight, rides to treatments have been helpful.

Ron Den Hollander a driver for the Wheels of Hope program stands with client Robert Kirkup. Kirkup is recovering from surgery to remove his eye after a battle with cancer. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“My wife is a busy lady. So, I would say very crucial.”

Still, there are not enough people like Den Hollander coming forward to help patients like Kirkup.

38 people volunteer with Wheels of Hope in London and the surrounding area. That’s at least 15 people fewer than needed.

Sometimes Den Hollander said drivers can't make up the shortfall.

“Because sometimes their patients have to make short notice calls, and we just don't have enough drivers to cover the area. I’ve had people tell me they need to take a cab.”

It is a reality Kirkup never wants to see anyone else encounter, so he is reminding potential drivers that cancer touches everyone.

“They never know when they’re going to have problems in their own families.”

There is no question, Kirkup and Den Hollander are an example of the cruel reach of cancer, but they are also a sample of the bond formed between a driver and a patient.

“Lots of times we're laughing on the way there. So, we're trying to distract them. Yes, they know where they're going, but we're trying to be a distraction. We're trying to be someone they can talk about anything to.”

You can learn more about driving for Wheels of Hope or by telephoning 1-888-939-3333.

Last year, Wheels of Hope provided nearly 3,000 rides and covered over 130,000 kilometres of roads in the London region.