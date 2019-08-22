A fire at the Wingham Landfill Site in North Huron, Ont. kept crews busy most of Thursday afternoon.

Crews received a call about smoke coming from the landfill on Reid Road around 3 p.m.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire under control.with the help of aerial truck and by using backhoes to.smother the smoke.

No one was at the landfill Thursday because it was closed, so the cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.

North Huron fire crews will remain on scene until the fire is completely extinguished.



Firefighters deal with a fire at the Wingham Landfill Site in North Huron, Ont. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. (Source: Oliver Papple)