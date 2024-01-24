A snow plow and a passenger vehicle collided at the intersection of Highbury Avenue and Ilderton Road, north of the city Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and the impact sheared off the front of the car, the plow ended up on its side in the ditch.

The driver of the car was taken to the trauma unit at the LHSC Victoria Campus and it was later determined his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The plow driver was uninjured.

The intersection was closed for about four hours.