Heat warnings remain for some areas with the risk of thunder storms in others

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

