Heat warning persists into first day of summer

A prolonged heat event continues through Friday. Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected.

“Another sticky, steamy day,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “A mix of sun and cloud across the area. The high in London, 31 [degrees], feeling like 40.”

Atchison said there is a risk of thunderstorms bubbling up in the afternoon in some areas.

“Conditions over the next seven [days] looking quite hot as we officially welcome summer, “said Atchison. “Feeling like 40 heading into the weekend.”

Monday will be a quick break from the heat with a forecasted high of 24 degrees.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration.

The health risks are greater for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant people, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 31. Humidex 40. UV index 10 or very high.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Monday: Sunny. High 26.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 27.