LONDON, ONT. -- Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for London and surrounding regions as 'excessive heat and humidity' continues into Tuesday night.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement Monday due to the heat and humidity but has since upgraded it to a full warning.

In London afternoon temperatures are expected to get to near 31 degrees but feel more like 40 degrees, meanwhile the overnight low will only drop to 20 degrees.

Slightly cooler and less humid air is expected Wednesday.

Warnings are issued because extreme heat can be dangerous especially for vulnerable populations such as newborns or the elderly.

It is advised that family check on those who might be particularly vulnerable to the heat.

Other tips to remember are to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities to cooler points in the day, don’t leave children or pets in a parked vehicle, and don’t leave children or pets outside for a long period of time.

Warnings are in place across southwestern Ontario and eastward towards the Niagara region.