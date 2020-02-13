LONDON, ONT -- The message is simple, “get tested.” Western University and the Middlesex-London Health Unit are teaming up once again to encourage students to get tested for STI’s as local rates remain some of the highest in Ontario.

According to the health unit chlamydia and gonorrhea are a cause for concern especially for those between the ages of 15 and 24.

Get Tested Western is an event put on by the university and the health unit to encourage as many students as possible to get tested.

The event runs Thursday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the University Community Centre.

Last year more than 1,300 people were tested, a number they are hoping to beat this year.