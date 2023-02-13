Health care workers rally to mark anniversary, protest privatization

Health care workers rally outside LHSC in London, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Health care workers rally outside LHSC in London, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver