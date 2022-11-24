Health care trade schools trying new ways to attract workers
Another example of the desperate need for healthcare workers in the province was demonstrated in London, Ont. Thursday evening.
A job fair, for entry-level medical careers, including personal support workers (PSWs) and home-care aides, attracted a small crowd.
Organized by Toronto-based IBT College, the event also featured local employers.
Most participants agree it is a challenge to attract staff, even with training incentives.
As a result, some are offering full online learning options and virtual reality simulators.
James Rice, the vice president of IBT College, said many entering the medical support field are new Canadians, and most come with prior medical experience.
“We’re seeing people from Ukraine coming in. We’re seeing many new Canadians coming in. But they need to be up-skilled,” he explained.
Bassan Awkkaoui arrived in Canada with higher education in stem cell research. But for now, he just wants a job and is willing to retrain to become a medical support worker.
He said the trade fair is a great way to meet potential employers he has trouble connecting with directly.
“I don’t know how to reach an organization or how I can give my resume to the people,” he said.
PSWs and other medical support workers are often among the lowest paid in health care.
