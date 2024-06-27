LONDON
London

    • Headliner change at Rock the Park in London

    Bryan Adams performs during the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto on September 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) Bryan Adams performs during the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto on September 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
    Rock the Park has announced an update to its lineup — replacing a headliner.

    Canadian classic rocker Bryan Adams will replace Neil Young and Crazy Horse.

    Adams will headline the festival's final day of performances on Saturday July 13, with opening acts The Sheepdogs and Alan Doyle.

    Neil Young and Crazy Horse have cancelled all of July performances, citing an illness among band members.

