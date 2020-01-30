LONDON, ONT -- A provincial police officer was passing through Exeter on Main Street early Monday when an oncoming SUV suddenly crossed into their path.

The result was a head on collision that luckily neither driver was injured in; however both vehicles sustained heavy damages.

Following an investigation police have charged a 31-year-old driver from Bluewater with Careless Driving.

Members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team were a part of the investigation.