'He stole the future from her': Truck driver sentenced to 4 years in crash that killed mother of 2

The truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a 39-year-old mother of two was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday.

Sarah Jones died after a hydro vacuum truck rolled on top of her vehicle at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road in south London on Jan. 6, 2021.

In December, Christopher Hamilton, 39, was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

Justice Lynne Leitch told the court Hamilton disobeyed the rules of the road and had been speeding.

“I found that Mr. Hamilton’s driving was dangerous and caused the fatal injuries,” she said.

Leitch added, “Mr. Hamilton’s conduct was no momentary lapse in judgement, he had a cavalier attitude towards those who share the road, disobeyed traffic signs…his vehicle was overloaded.”

When speaking about the life that was lost Justice Leitch said, “Mr. Hamilton was totally responsible for Ms. Jones death…he stole the future from her.”

Calling the crash preventable and devastating, the judge sentenced Hamilton to four years in prison along with a two-year driving prohibition.

When asked if he wanted to address the court before his sentencing Hamilton declined, telling Justice Leitch that he said all he wanted to say when he was on the stand.

Outside the London courthouse Jones’ mother Anne didn’t want to comment on camera, but she voiced her displeasure.

“He [Hamilton] had an opportunity to apologize and say he was sorry and he didn’t,” she said.

Hamilton was led away from the courtroom in handcuffs but may not remain in custody for long because his defence team informed the court that they would be appealing the conviction.