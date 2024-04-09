LONDON
London

    • 'He stole the future from her': Truck driver sentenced to 4 years in crash that killed mother of 2

    Share

    The truck driver convicted in the crash that killed a 39-year-old mother of two was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday.

    Sarah Jones died after a hydro vacuum truck rolled on top of her vehicle at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road in south London on Jan. 6, 2021.

    In December, Christopher Hamilton, 39, was found guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

    Justice Lynne Leitch told the court Hamilton disobeyed the rules of the road and had been speeding.

    “I found that Mr. Hamilton’s driving was dangerous and caused the fatal injuries,” she said.

    Leitch added, “Mr. Hamilton’s conduct was no momentary lapse in judgement, he had a cavalier attitude towards those who share the road, disobeyed traffic signs…his vehicle was overloaded.”

    When speaking about the life that was lost Justice Leitch said, “Mr. Hamilton was totally responsible for Ms. Jones death…he stole the future from her.”

    Calling the crash preventable and devastating, the judge sentenced Hamilton to four years in prison along with a two-year driving prohibition.

    When asked if he wanted to address the court before his sentencing Hamilton declined, telling Justice Leitch that he said all he wanted to say when he was on the stand.

    Outside the London courthouse Jones’ mother Anne didn’t want to comment on camera, but she voiced her displeasure.

    “He [Hamilton] had an opportunity to apologize and say he was sorry and he didn’t,” she said.

    Hamilton was led away from the courtroom in handcuffs but may not remain in custody for long because his defence team informed the court that they would be appealing the conviction. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what to do with your solar eclipse glasses, instead of throwing them out

    As countless sun-gazers settle in for the long wait until their next solar eclipse, many may be asking themselves the same question. Eclipse glasses are typically mass-produced from cardboard frames and polymer filters, so some may be tempted to toss them out, but a number of organizations are hoping you'll think twice before you do.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News