'He’s here to clean up a mess': Weighing in on MPP Rob Flack’s housing ministry appointment

Premier Doug Ford is putting his trust in Elgin-Middlesex London MPP Rob Flack to help get the government out of the Greenbelt scandal and build homes.

In a Monday cabinet shuffle, Flack was appointed associate minister of housing, and will work alongside Paul Calandra, the new housing minister.

"We have great associate ministers with Rob Flack, one of the brightest business minds at Queen's Park to help build homes,” said Ford

Flack — who was the assistant to the minister of agriculture — will report to Calandra, and have a specific mandate on attainable housing and modular homes.

He was given the appointment just hours after housing minister Steve Clark stepped down.

"He's here to clean up a real mess,” said Jaquetta Newman, a political science professor at King's University College.

Newman believes Flack's rural and agriculture background could be a benefit when it comes to the Greenbelt, however, the Ministry of Housing is massive portfolio right now.

"If you're ambitious, this is a portfolio you want, but it's also high risk,” added Newman. “Given the mess that is the Greenbelt scandal, it could really backfire.”

With Calandra keeping his house leadership role, Flack could be counted on to ease some of his workload.

“Calandra is going to need somebody at his side who can actually support this,” explained Glen Morgan, a professor in Fanshawe College’s School of Language and Liberal Studies. “Ford is giving some trust to Flack for this. I think southwestern Ontario is one of Ontario's bread baskets, as it’s agricultural and Rob's got that connection to it.”

Newman is still unsure what will happen with the Greenbelt scandal, but believes the cabinet shuffle is a way toward redemption.

“I think this shows the Ford government taking it seriously, although I could argue they should have taken it seriously three weeks ago,” she said.

London's opposition MPPs believe the resignation of Clark is a start, but they want the premier held accountable.

CTV News London reached out numerous times to Flack’s office on Tuesday, but have yet to receive a response.