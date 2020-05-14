LONDON, ONT. -- Victoria Day long weekend fireworks are a tradition for many who travel to large public shows or enjoy a backyard display with family and friends, near home.

While public shows are a no-go amidst the pandemic, you might be happy to hear you can have a backyard display as long as physical distancing and fire safety rules are followed.

London’s division manager of emergency planning, Dave O’Brien concedes its good news for residents who need a break.

“We appreciate that the community is looking to have a little bit of fun and some enjoyment with your family”.

But does that mean, a gathering with neighbours is out of the question?

In the traditional sense the answer is, “yes”.

Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited, and people are encouraged to stay within their family units.

However, both O’Brien and Mike Leff of London’s Bob’s Fireworks agree on an alternative plan.

“You don’t have to be in the same backyard to enjoy the same show. So they can still be getting together that way. They’ve just got to pick which backyard they’re doing it [setting off the fireworks from]”, Leff suggests to CTV News.

O’Brien agrees if people remains in their own backyards - safely distanced - a neighbourhood show could go on, even if each family sets off a few of their own.

“So if everybody’s doing their own display within their own backyards that’s allowed”, he confirms.

While that scenario is ok, O’Brien still contends the best option to download an app the city of London is providing for free to view a virtual demonstration on Monday.

For those who’d still prefer to move ahead with a backyard display, Leff says Bob’s Fireworks is offering curb side pick-up at its location on Southdale Road. A number of other retailers are also selling fireworks.

Leff says most customers are ordering online before arriving, but he says phone orders are still being accepted.

With the pandemic limiting gathering sizes, he says Bob’s has reduced its product line but at the same time has also targeted selections to fit the current environment.

“We geared some great packages this year towards the more affordable, really affordable range, that typically a family will buy.”

Both Leff and O’Brien remind the public that no matter which package you choose, think about safety.

Ensure you’re not contributing to the spread of COVID-19, while also following fire safety rules when setting off fireworks.