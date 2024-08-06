'Hate-related phrases' spray painted at London public school

A London man is charged after hate-related phrases and messaging were found in north London.

Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, witnesses saw a man causing a disturbance by screaming and shouting in the area of Hawthorne Road and Blackacres Boulevard.

While on the property of Emily Carr Public School, police said a man spray painted on the school and surrounding sidewalk.

Neighbours who saw the property damage contact police who were able to arrest a suspect nearby.

A 41-year-old man is charged with mischief and causing a disturbance by fighting/shouting/swearing.