Hanover fire cleanup expected to take several days
It’s expected to take several days for Hanover police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to investigate the blaze the tore through a downtown building.
According to police, 10th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue will remain closed for the weekend as fire and police investigators search the debris for evidence.
The fire-gutted the former Forum Hotel rooming house and Fabulous Fashions clothing store. The buildings will be demolished for safety reasons.
Police say Johnny K Sports continues to be assessed and a better understanding of that damage will be known as the clean up gets underway.
Hanover police have not received any reports of missing persons and all known residents of the fire-gutted buildings have been located and are accounted for.
Anyone with information or that has video of the fire, especially between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. on May 19, are encouraged to contact investigators at 519.364.4280 ext. 101.
