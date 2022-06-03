Hagersville resident defrauded of $400,000 in online cryptocurrency investment scheme

Haldimand County OPP are warning the public to be vigilant after a Hagersville resident was defrauded of $400,000 by investing in cryptocurrency with an online cryptocurrency brokerage.

Police said the suspected fraud has been occurring since September 2021.

“At this time, the victim is not able to retrieve their money from the investments,” said police in a news release.

Due to the large amount of funds missing, the Haldimand Crime Unit has taken over of the investigation.

Tips from OPP:

Besides keeping a close eye on your bank account and credit cards, OPP officers are reminding the public to be aware of the warning signs, never give out any personal information to someone you don't know.

Always verify all contact information and don't just call a number or email an address that some unknown person provides you with.

The name on the caller display may be fraudulent.

Give yourself some time to complete your own research.

If someone calls you and identifies themselves as a bank representative, hang up and call your local branch to verify the call is legitimate.

To learn about ways to protect yourself from scams and frauds, the OPP encourages community members to stay educated on fraud prevention.

If you are the recipient of a fraudulent call, text or email, or if you've been a victim of a fraud, you are encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or visit http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.