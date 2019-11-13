LONDON, Ont. -- Three people are facing charges after two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized in the city's east end.

The London police Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant at the home on Layard Street on Tuesday.

Among the items seized were

  • prohibited shotgun
  • .22 caliber improvised firearm aka a ‘zip gun’
  • approximately 1,500 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition
  • 108 shotgun shells
  • 134 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition
  • ballistic vest

Two men, ages 24 and 63, and a 25-year-old woman, all of London, have been jointly charged with careless storage of a firearm and two counts of unlicensed person possessing prohibited/restricted weapon.

All have court appearances scheduled in the coming days.