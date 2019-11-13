Featured
Guns, over 1,700 round of ammunition seized from London home
Firearms, ammunition and a ballistic vest were seized in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Source: London Police Service)
Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019
LONDON, Ont. -- Three people are facing charges after two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized in the city's east end.
The London police Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant at the home on Layard Street on Tuesday.
Among the items seized were
- prohibited shotgun
- .22 caliber improvised firearm aka a ‘zip gun’
- approximately 1,500 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition
- 108 shotgun shells
- 134 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition
- ballistic vest
Two men, ages 24 and 63, and a 25-year-old woman, all of London, have been jointly charged with careless storage of a firearm and two counts of unlicensed person possessing prohibited/restricted weapon.
All have court appearances scheduled in the coming days.