LONDON, Ont. -- Three people are facing charges after two firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized in the city's east end.

The London police Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant at the home on Layard Street on Tuesday.

Among the items seized were

prohibited shotgun

.22 caliber improvised firearm aka a ‘zip gun’

approximately 1,500 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition

108 shotgun shells

134 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition

ballistic vest

Two men, ages 24 and 63, and a 25-year-old woman, all of London, have been jointly charged with careless storage of a firearm and two counts of unlicensed person possessing prohibited/restricted weapon.

All have court appearances scheduled in the coming days.