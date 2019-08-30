London police seized loaded firearms, drugs and cash in two separate searches of homes in the city this week.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Brisbin Street in the city's southeast end.

Two loaded 9mm handguns were seized, along with ammunition, $16,500 in cocaine, $25,160 in marijuana and $18,000 in cash.

As a result, a 28-year-old London man is facing over a dozen charges including 10 firearms counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

Then on Thursday, police searched a residence on Brunswick Crescent in the opposite end of the city.

In that search a sawed-off shotgun and a handgun along with ammunition were siezed.

As a result a 38-year-old London man has been charged with eight firearms-related counts and one count of resisting arrest.