Guns, drugs and cash seized in raids at two separate London homes
Guns, drugs and cash seized from a residence on Brisbin Street in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 are seen in this image released by the London Police Service.
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 12:50PM EDT
London police seized loaded firearms, drugs and cash in two separate searches of homes in the city this week.
On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home on Brisbin Street in the city's southeast end.
Two loaded 9mm handguns were seized, along with ammunition, $16,500 in cocaine, $25,160 in marijuana and $18,000 in cash.
As a result, a 28-year-old London man is facing over a dozen charges including 10 firearms counts, possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.
Then on Thursday, police searched a residence on Brunswick Crescent in the opposite end of the city.
In that search a sawed-off shotgun and a handgun along with ammunition were siezed.
As a result a 38-year-old London man has been charged with eight firearms-related counts and one count of resisting arrest.