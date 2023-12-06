LONDON
London

    • Guilty verdict returned for man charged with dangerous driving causing death

    Sarah Jones is seen in this undated photo from her LinkedIn profile. Sarah Jones is seen in this undated photo from her LinkedIn profile.

    Christopher Hamilton has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death in crash that killed 39-year-old Sarah Jones.

    Sentencing hearing will be set on Dec. 12 for some time in February.

    Jones died after a transport truck overturned, trapping her vehicle underneath.

    She was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.

    This is a developing story.

