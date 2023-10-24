'We are all broken': Mother and family devastated reliving daughter's tragic death through court

It was an emotional day inside a London, Ont. courtroom as the man accused in a fatal dangerous driving case that claimed the life of Londoner Sarah Jones, took the stand.

Christopher Hamilton testified about his training and said he had no way to safely check the load he was carrying, the day the industrial vacuum truck he was driving tipped over, crushing a vehicle on Bradley Avenue.

Inside the car was 39-year-old Sarah Jones who died from her injuries, leaving behind her husband and two kids.

In an agreed statement of facts the court has heard the industrial vacuum truck was travelling too fast in the intersection where the crash occurred, it turned sideways — tumbling onto Jones’ car.

Hamilton is charged with dangerous driving causing death. He has pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer Phillip Millar arguing the truck was overweight and there was an issue with the brakes.

Last week, Sean Nolan, the president of hydro-vac company PGC Services London, testified that it is the responsibility of the driver to know how heavy their load is during their shift.

Jones’ family and friends were inside the courtroom Monday.

Speaking with CTV News off camera, Jones’ mother said they are all broken and devastated, having to relive Sarah’s tragic death three years later.

During his testimony, Hamilton held back tears as he described the moments leading up to the tragic crash and the aftermath.

That’s when Jones’ mother walked out of the courtroom and could be heard crying just outside the courtroom door.

The trial continues Tuesday.