Growing need highlights launch on 23rd London Business Cares holiday food drive

Food drive

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TREND LINE

TREND LINE | Health care surpasses inflation as top national issue of concern: Nanos

Health care has surpassed inflation and jobs as the top national issue of concern, according to Nanos Research’s weekly tracking, as Canadians read reports of hospital emergency rooms under strain and a 'tripledemic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases spiking across the country.

Canadians can now apply for new dental benefit: here's how

As of Dec. 1, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver