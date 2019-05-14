

As part of public health restructuring, the Grey Bruce Health Unit will be joining with the Perth and Huron health units to form a new regional public health organization.

The confirmation comes a day after the Middlesex London Health Unit confirmed it would be merging with the health units for Lambton, Chatham-Kent, Windsor-Essex and Southwestern - which covers the St. Thomas-Elgin-Oxford area.

The mergers are all part of a provincial plan outlined in the most recent budget to shift from 35 health units down to 10.

The new amalgamated health unit for Bruce, Grey, Huron and Perth counties will cover over 300,000 people in an area of over 14,000 square kilometres.

It includes Goderich, Stratford and Owen Sound as well as three first nation reserves.