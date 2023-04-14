Grass fire in Sarnia causing 'considerable smoke'

A grass fire in Sarnia is causing considerable smoke in the area of Sandpiper Drive and the Howard Watson Trail. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

If you do find yourself in the area, Sarnia Police Service recommends closing your windows and doors to prevent smoke from entering your home or car.

At this point, the only things on fire are natural materials.

Sarnia Fire Rescue is still actively working to contain the fire and police are on the scene to control access to the area.

Another update will be provided when the fire is extinguished or if further instruction is required for residents in the area.