Got milk? Toronto Maple Leafs unveil new jersey sponsor

The Toronto Maple Leafs will sport a -- "Milk" -- patch on their jersey this season after reaching a partnership with Dairy Farmers of Ontario.

The multi-year agreement comes into effect as the N-H-L introduces a sweater partner branding program that allows teams to sell advertising on their jerseys beginning this upcoming season.

Toronto is the third Canadian team to add an advertising patch after the Montreal Canadiens reached an agreement with the Royal Bank of Canada and the Winnipeg Jets inked a deal with Canada Life last week.

The Leafs will debut the jerseys Saturday in a pre-season doubleheader against Ottawa.