Goderich, Ont. restaurant feeds 150 less fortunate for free

The Christmas tunes were sung loud and proud as a Goderich restaurant hosted their first annual free Christmas meal for the community’s homeless and less fortunate.

“It’s a free event for families and individuals who don’t necessarily have the means to have that really warm, happy Christmas dinner. We want to impact the spirit of Christmas to those that need a little extra helping hand,” explained Steve and Mary Bruce.

Steve and Mary Bruce, of Steve and Mary’s on the Square in Goderich, hosted their first ever Home for the Holidays event on Dec. 13.

With the help of more than 30 volunteers over 150 people, many of them families, got a meal, toys for the kids and a take home food hamper — all for free.

“This is amazing. Especially for the holiday season when some others can’t make a meal like this at home. This is amazing for Steve and Mary’s to put this on for the community. It means a lot,” said Natasha Mahon.

Steve and Mary Bruce, owners of Steve and Mary’s on the Square in Goderich, Ont. put on a free Christmas meal for 150 of Huron County’s less fortunate on Dec. 13, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“I recently lost my husband three months ago. So, this was kind of a shock being nominated to come here. Steve and Mary are great people, and I hope they can continue to do this every year,” said Tracy.

According to Steve and Mary, that is the plan.

They plan to move their Home for the Holiday’s meal to the Goderich Legion next year, so they can fill even more people with free food and fellowship.

“It’s important to have the spirit of family and give everyone that little bit of hope that you know what, this might have been a tough year, but things will get better. Everyone has struggled in their lives, at some point. Let’s help out and do our part to help them out,” said Steve.

Rosie and her family at Steve and Mary’s on the Square enjoying the restaurant's Home for the Holidays event on Dec. 13, 2023 in Goderich, Ont. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

These families, and especially kids, can’t wait for next year’s meal and event, when Steve and Mary give back to the community they’ve called home for the past four years.

“I’m very happy. The meal is delicious. I love it,” said 12-year-old Darious Guay.

“It means that everyone can enjoy Christmas, and spend time with family and members they may not normally get to see,” said 10-year-old Maddison.

“It means everything to us to help bring our Christmas spirit back. It’s so important, at this time of year, to cherish the family you have and remember others,” added Rosie.

More than 30 volunteers helped cook and serve more than150 meals to Huron County’s less fortunate at Steve and Mary’s on the Square in Goderich, Ont. on Dec. 13, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)