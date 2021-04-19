WINGHAM, ONT. -- Goderich’s beach is closed to the public. Mayor John Grace announced the waterfront closure on Friday, following the province’s stay-at-home order.

Grace says the move is designed to discourage people from congregating in one place, and is expected to last as long the stay at home order, into mid-May.

Stairs leading to the beach, the boardwalk and Rotary Cove Road will remain open. Goderich’s parks and trails are also open.

While most trails in the area remain open, trails and forests belonging to the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority will remain closed throughout the stay at home order.

The SVCA closed trails last week, in response to rising case numbers in Grey-Bruce. They’ve decided to keep the trails closed until, at least mid-May, to limit opportunities for people to gather.