GODERICH, ONT. -- Goderich’s waterfront is going to look a lot different this summer.

First, there will be a brand new boardwalk spanning the entire 1.8 km shoreline.

Second, it will cost out of town visitors to park at Goderich’s beach this summer, for the first time ever.

Third, shopping will make its first appearance at Goderich’s beach, come June.

“We’re turning this area here beside and behind the Beach Hut into a little retail village,” says Goderich’s Mayor, John Grace.

As a first time pilot project, Goderich will set up “tiki-huts” near the Main Beach, for six to eight retailers, to set up shop for the summer.

“This will be convenient for those that want to stay at the beach and buy a bathing suit, or beach ball, or rent a paddle board. It really brings our merchants from the downtown, right to the customers, here at the waterfront,” says Grace.

“The idea of this is really to push the people from here at the beach, to downtown, and to go experience what we offer there,” he says.

Grace envisions mostly downtown merchants or locals that may sell goods from their home, to fill up the new beachfront business area.

It's an area that Denata Stanbury from 360 Bikes and Boards in Goderich has been renting and selling water sport equipment from for the past seven years. She loves the idea.

“Perhaps some businesses could collaborate, maybe they could share staffing or put their products together. I could imagine there being a nice variety of products down there to show people what Goderich has to offer,” says Stanbury.

“We hope to grow it substantially over the years, but this is something new and innovative and creates a destination at a waterfront venue for shopping,” says Grace.

Grace expects the first beach businesses to start selling their goods on the town’s shoreline, sometime in June. Paid parking will likely start in June, as well, he says.

The boardwalk will be completed, no later, than July 1.