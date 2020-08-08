LONDON, ONT. -- For the second Saturday in a row and the fourth time this summer, the Town of Goderich closed the beaches due to overcrowding.

Goderich Mayor John Grace posted on his Facebook page that Goderich waterfront and beaches are closed as of 2:10 p.m. Saturday.

He says the beach area will re-open early Saturday evening. “Sorry for the inconvenience,” Grace posted.

Grace has said repeatedly that officials would be strict about social distancing and overcrowding on the beaches and would shut them down whenever necessary.

Provincial regulations are asking people to have social bubbles, no larger than 10, and that includes the beach.

Grace joins OPP officers, staff, and bylaw officers in monitoring the beach on weekends.