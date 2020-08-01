LONDON, ONT. -- For the third time this summer, the Town of Goderich closed the beach because of overcrowding Saturday.

This means beach bums arriving at the waterfront will be turned away. Those currently on the beach are being permitted to stay.

Although town officials are considering reopening the beach later in the afternoon.

“We will be very strict this weekend as we’re expecting a lot of people. We will not allow any groups over 10,” says Mayor John Grace.

Provincial regulations are asking people to have “social bubbles”, no larger than 10, and that includes the beach.