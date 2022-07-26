Glider collision leaves one person dead

Police say one person has died after an aircraft collision in Grey County.

Around 7:45 p.m., OPP responded to a field off Southgate Road 4. Guelph-Wellington paramedics as well as Grey County EMS and Dundalk fire also attended.

According to police, the occupant of an ultralight glider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash and anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.