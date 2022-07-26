Glider collision leaves one person dead
Glider collision leaves one person dead
Police say one person has died after an aircraft collision in Grey County.
Around 7:45 p.m., OPP responded to a field off Southgate Road 4. Guelph-Wellington paramedics as well as Grey County EMS and Dundalk fire also attended.
According to police, the occupant of an ultralight glider was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the crash and anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.
WATCH LIVE | Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada at the time.
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Soldier draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
NEW | 'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
Tony Dow, 'Leave it to Beaver' star, dead at 77
Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as 'The Beaver's' older brother Wally Cleaver on 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Tuesday, according to his agent. He was 77.
Timeline of shootings in Langley, B.C., that killed 3, injured 2
A deadly shooting with multiple victims unfolded over the course of several hours in Langley, B.C., Monday, leaving investigators working to establish a motive.
Daughters oppose upcoming execution of mother's killer
A woman and her sister -- along with their uncle -- oppose Alabama's plan to execute the man who killed their mother. Unless a judge or the governor intervenes, Joe Nathan James Jr., 49, will will die by lethal injection Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
Fatal collision in Drayton leaves one dead, one in hospital with life-threatening injuries
A crash in Mapleton Township on Monday left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries.
-
Adam Sandler dines in Guelph, Ont. restaurant while in town filming new movie
Adam Sandler is causing quite the stir in the Royal City, with several people in Guelph, Ont., catching a glimpse of the funny man over the weekend.
-
'Some of our people were murdered': Mixed reactions locally as Pope Francis apologizes for the residential school system
Local Indigenous peoples gathered Monday afternoon at St. Jerome’s, a Roman Catholic university in Waterloo, to watch Pope Francis apologize for the forced assimilation of Indigenous children at residential schools.
Windsor
-
Windsor Regional Hospital officials watching epidural supply shortage
Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital say they are watching and assessing a global shortage of epidural supplies.
-
Stellantis offering retirement packages to those eligible in Windsor as part of 'workforce reduction'
Stellantis will be offering eligible employees at its Windsor Assembly Plant a retirement incentive plan.
-
Police remind drivers to be aware as Hogs for Hospice rolls through Essex County this weekend
Essex County OPP are reminding residents to be extra vigilant and patient as the Hogs for Hospice motorcycle rally is taking place this weekend.
Barrie
-
Crash on Highway 400 seriously injures driver
A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed on Highway 400 in Springwater Township.
-
Pilot killed in glider crash in Grey County field
One person died when a small glider crashed into a farmer's field in Grey County.
-
OPP investigating deadly boating collision with swimmer in Muskoka
Police are investigating a death after a swimmer was struck by a boat on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka early Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Espanola woman charged in fatal Hwy. 17 crash
An 18-year-old woman from Espanola has been charged in a fatal crash last month that killed a 66-year-old Nairn Centre man, police say.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
-
North Bay man celebrating big scratch ticket win
Jamie Bovey of North Bay has won the top prize playing the Instant Crossword game, Ontario Lottery and Gaming says.
Ottawa
-
'I got this wrong:' Shopify CEO announces plan to lay off 10 per cent of staff
Canadian tech giant Shopify Inc. will layoff 10 per cent of its workforce Tuesday because the company misjudged the growth of e-commerce.
-
Tornado confirmed in Madoc, Ont. area
Researchers have confirmed at least one tornado struck an area north of Belleville on Sunday evening, Environment Canada says.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Sport Canada knew of Team Canada sexual assault allegations in 2018
Michel Ruest, a senior director of Sport Canada, says the federal organization was made aware of an alleged sexual assault involving members of Team Canada's world junior hockey team in late June 2018, but did not follow up with Hockey Canada at the time.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | 'Historic' housing correction is underway in Ontario, RBC says. This is how much prices could fall
A 'historic' housing correction is now underway in Canada and costlier markets in Ontario and British Columbia are likely to be the 'epicentre' of the downturn, a new report from RBC suggests.
-
This Toronto penthouse used in popular TV show hits the market for $5 million
Fans of Meghan Markle and the hit drama 'Suits' now have the opportunity to snatch up a penthouse used in the filming of the show—as long as you’re willing to pay a $5-million price tag.
-
Ontario residents can now pick up their passports at two new offices
The federal government is adding two more passport pick-up locations in Ontario to help ease long wait times for renewals in the province, and across the country.
Montreal
-
Government opens passport pick-up services in Montreal's West Island to reduce delays
Montrealers can now collect their passports at the Pointe-Claire Service Canada centre in the West Island, following weeks of extreme delays at offices across Quebec.
-
Indigenous people, survivors arriving in Quebec City ahead of Pope Francis visit
After Pope Francis' historic apology in Alberta on Monday, Indigenous peoples are eagerly waiting for his arrival in Quebec later this week where preparations are well underway for what the pontiff described as his 'penitential pilgrimage.'
-
More Quebecers seeking medical care for COVID-19 as deaths increase by 15
The number of Quebecers in hospital seeking treatment for COVID-19 has increased by 62 people for a new total of 2,148.
Atlantic
-
Criminal charge withdrawn against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer
The criminal charge against Lisa Banfield for providing ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April 2020 has been withdrawn.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect after child assaulted while walking service dog
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help after a girl was attacked by a man while walking her service dog Sunday night near Grace Hospital.
-
Large sinkhole forces Tuesday morning road closure in Winnipeg
A large sinkhole in Winnipeg’s Minto neighbourhood is causing Tuesday morning road closures.
-
One dead, one injured in ATV crash on Manitoba First Nation
An ATV crash on a Manitoba First Nation on Saturday has left one person dead and another injured.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit outlines plans to bolster security as ridership increases
Calgary Transit will brief city council on Tuesday, laying out plans to restore rider confidence by boosting security measures.
-
Kayaker found dead near Sunwapta Falls: RCMP
The body of a missing kayaker was found downstream from Sunwapta Falls in Jasper National Park on Sunday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warming trend will lead to heat warnings in Calgary this week
A hot weekend ahead in Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Live updates: Pope Francis greets crowd, blesses babies at Commonwealth Stadium
Pope Francis waved at thousands of people and blessed babies on the Popemobile ahead of the open mass at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium on Tuesday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Pope Francis holds public mass in Edmonton on third day of papal visit
Pope Francis blessed babies and young children who were handed to him as he was driven through Edmonton's football stadium Tuesday ahead of a public mass.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Everything you need to know about the Pope's Tuesday mass, Lac Ste. Anne visit
The Pope is scheduled to celebrate a public mass and visit the largest annual pilgrimage site for Catholics in western Canada. Here's what you need to know.
Vancouver
-
Timeline of shootings in Langley, B.C., that killed 3, injured 2
A deadly shooting with multiple victims unfolded over the course of several hours in Langley, B.C., Monday, leaving investigators working to establish a motive.
-
Invasive hornets found in B.C., Washington given a new common name
A species of invasive insects spotted in B.C. and Washington state and sometimes referred to as "murder hornets" has been given a new common name.
-
Work begins to remove barge stuck in Vancouver's English Bay
Work is finally underway in Vancouver's English Bay to remove a huge barge that has been washed up on the beach for eight months.