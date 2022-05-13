Glen Dimplex invests $7 million to open manufacturing facility in London, Ont.

Glen Dimplex Americas plans to create 120 new jobs after investing $7 million to build a new manufacturing facility in London.

According to a press release, the 160,000 square foot facility will house manufacturing, warehousing, a laboratory and corporate offices. It will be the second facility in North America to manufacture heating products, primarily baseboards, for customers in eastern markets in North America.

The province of Ontario also invested $6.2 million into the project, which is slated for opening in summer 2022.

City of London Acting Mayor Josh Morgan said he's thrilled by the news and what it will mean for London’s economy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Glen Dimplex to London," said Morgan. “London’s population is growing at unprecedented rates, and the steady recruitment of high-quality businesses like Glen Dimplex is a prime reason why."

Spearheading the hiring process is Glen Dimplex Chief Human Resources Officer Laura De Filippis, who said she’s excited to get started.

“We have been overwhelmed by our warm welcome to London and can’t wait to hire and get production underway. We believe in an electrified future and look forward to leading the transition to the sustainable world in our core categories from right here in London, Ontario!” she said.

Glen Dimplex currently operates 14 heating and ventilation factories in nine countries around the globe. The company says the location of the London facility will be ideal due to its proximity to the U.S. border, and will help alleviate pressure on other factories.

“Glen Dimplex Americas is an internationally recognized brand that strengthens diversity of our advanced manufacturing sector,” said Kapil Lakhotia, president & CEO of the London Economic Development Corporation. “We are thrilled for their investment in London and their commitment to offer over 100 quality jobs.”