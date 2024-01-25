'Girly girl, yet fierce competitor': Lexie Adzija of St. Thomas, Ont. breaking barriers in PWHL

Lexie Adzija is living a dream she didn’t know was possible.

“When I’m at the rink I’ll look around and just try to soak it in because it’s really special and we’re making history,” said Adzija, the first-year professional in the PWHL.

The 23-year old rookie from St. Thomas, Ont. is quickly making an impact on and off the ice in Ottawa, Ont.

Away from the rink, she’s a burgeoning model, having signed with multiple agencies and building her brand.

On the ice, she’s the polar opposite. A rugged forward who isn’t afraid to mix it up and play a physical game.

"For the longest time I wanted to get into modeling, but was told for so long ‘You play hockey, you can’t do this!’” said Adzija.

She has been pushing the fact that you can do both.

“You can be a girly girl off the ice, get dressed up, do your makeup, and still be a fierce competitor on the ice,” she said

That attitude, combined with her style and presence on Instagram and TikTok has quickly made her a fan favourite with young girls in the nation’s capital.

Lexie Adzija of St. Thomas, Ont. is finding a home in the PWHL with the Ottawa franchise. (Source: PWHL)

“I went to the Ottawa 67's Jr. Girls game and a lot of them are fans of mine,” said Adzija. “I did autographs and the girls coming up to me were telling me ‘You're my role model and my inspiration’.

Honestly I think I cried like five times.”

This past week she made her mother cry tears of joy. She was in the stands when Lexie buried her first professional goal.

"I jumped and screamed,” said Mandy Adzija, Lexie’s mom. “Everyone around was like ‘Is that your daughter?’ I think I got a little excited.”

Lexie’s dad Rob was a little disappointed, he was sick and unable to attend the game, so he missed it.

That first goal is exactly how Lexie imagined it would come. She was parked right in the crease, using her size to bang in a rebound.

"It was a moment I won’t forget,” said Adzija. “It doesn't have to be pretty, just do my job in front. It’s the type of player I am. I was in shock, and I wish my dad was there, but it was special to have my mom there to celebrate with me.”

Her dad Rob isn’t surprised at the style of her first goal.

“She's hasn't backed away, and it takes a special person to do that,” he said. “She's not afraid to go in the corner and play the gritty game. The amount of work she’s put in in the offseason and training and the shooting in the family barn has made her a better player. It’s been a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Lexie Adzija is trying to break down barriers as both a model and female hockey player (Source: Lexie Adzija/Instagram)

Lexie is off to a roaring start in her professional career. She has scored a goal in three straight games, and has a five-game point streak.

It was her father who got her into skating at the age of three. Lexie would watch her older brother play hockey, and decided that’s what she wanted to do.

She began playing Timbits hockey in her hometown, but at the age of seven, her parents gave her the opportunity to switch to play girls hockey in London, Ont. with the London Devilettes program.

“I remember thinking I’d rather play mini-sticks at the hotel with girls, than the boys,” says Adzija. “The St. Thomas Panthers program wasn’t as big back then, so I went to London.”

She’d stay there until moving to Oakville to finish her high school career at a private school before attending Quinnipiac University in Connecticut.

Injuries derailed her time there, so she didn’t think she’d be drafted in the PWHL, however Ottawa selected her in the 11th round.

“She has a decal on her computer that says ‘dream big’” said Mandy. “She was able to take all those obstacles and put them behind her to get through it.”

After being selected, she’s had a relentless work ethic, documenting her exercise and strict diet routines on social media. She’s also used her online presence to defend the women’s game.

“My main goal is to leave the game better than I found it,” said Adzija. “When I'm done I want to be an inspiration to these young girls, and give them something to dream about.”

Adzija told CTV News, when she was young, her hockey heroes were NHL players, and Olympians. Now, young players can watch the PWHL online or TV and really latch onto the growing women’s game.

“Young girls can watch a TV and see their favourite players in the PWHL, it's not something I take for granted.”