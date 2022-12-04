Gift of giving passes from one generation to the next as St. Thomas bands host food drive

Live music and craft beer came together in St. Thomas, Ont. Sunday to help those in need.

Railway City Brewery played host to a food drive for the St. Thomas Food Bank staged by a pair of local bands.

The Groove Station and Super Falcon took to the stage as a crowd of music and brews lovers gathered at the venue.

“Just listened to our community and thought, ‘Who’s in need and who can we help?’” said MaryEllen Allen, co-organizer and lead singer of Super Falcon.

Allen, along with her sister-in-law Rebecca Della-Vincenzo, the lead singer of the Groove Station, decided to put together the event in honour of their late mother, Liette Della-Vincenzo.

“We had a little brainstorm to say, ‘What can we do to make a difference this Christmas?’ in honour of our mom who passed away in the summer, who was a lovely woman, very giving, and she gave us the torch and said, ‘Keep it going,’” said Allen.

“This is our gift to her,” added Della-Vincenzo. “This is our gift to her this year so we can’t give it to her personally, so we’re giving it to others.”