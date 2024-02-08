'Get busy living': Late London, Ont. firefighter’s legacy will help others

Efforts are underway to provide a lasting legacy for a London firefighter.

Chris Bruinink died in November 2023, following a three-year battle with cancer.

Before his passing, he took comfort in knowing his family would not be forgotten by his firefighter family.

He shared similar thoughts with CTV News London in a January 2023 interview.

“I know for a fact, no matter what, they [my firefighter family] are there,” he said.

Since his passing, that has not changed. But now his widow, Christy Bruinink, said it is time to follow through with Chris's last wish to give back.

“He always said, ‘Get busy living.’ That was his thing. Yes, we’re going to have sad times, but that’s what he asked, to get busy living,” she explained. “And that is what we are going to do.”

The first step is a mass blood donor clinic.

Christy Bruinink is seen holding a t-shirt created to support a fund and blood donor clinic in honour of her late husband, London, Ont. firefighter Chris Bruinink. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“Chris was an avid platelet and plasma donor for many, many years before his diagnosis with cancer. This was a very important thing for Chris, and I really wanted to honor him this way,” Christy said.

The blood donor clinic will be held at Canadian Blood Services on Wharncliffe Road on March 6 and 7, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

But the clinic is not the only way Chris Bruinink's legacy will be to be remembered.

Over the next year, a memorial fund will be created.

“Whether it is assisting patients and families that are going through cancer, assisting people that are wanting to have scholarships, maybe going to fire school, those are some ideas,” she said.

Christy added she is working with family and firefighters to organize an annual fundraiser. It will kick off sometime in 2025.

London, Ont. firefighters are seen outside University Hospital in October 2023. They were there to support their colleague Chris Bruinink as he battled cancer. Bruinink died in November 2023. (Submitted)