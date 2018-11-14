

Stephen Gautreau has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars after pleading guilty to second degree murder in the death of Robert St. Denis last month.

Justice Bruce Thomas handed down the sentence in a London courtroom on Wednesday.

The sentenced matched what the Crown recommended, after pointing out that Gautreau has a troubling criminal history with 60 convictions.

Gautreau has a lengthy criminal record for violent crimes and has spent time in prison on four separate occasions.

The court also heard that Gautreau broke into the St. Denis home in June 2015 looking for illicit drugs and money when a struggle ensued.

Blood spatter was found on the walls and a machete with bent blade was also located in the rural home on Westminster Drive in Thames Centre, southeast of London, Ont.

Gautreau sat passively in the prisoners box as the facts of the case were read into the record, while St. Denis family and friends were in tears.

