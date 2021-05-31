LONDON, ONT. -- The London Fire Department had to evacuate several units after a natural gas leak at a townhouse complex in south London on Monday.

According to fire officials, 18 units of a townhouse complex on Singleton Avenue near Bradley Avenue were either evacuated or confirmed empty.

The London Fire Department remained on scene for several hours along with crews from Enbridge.

Shortly after 3 p.m. everyone was allowed to return to their homes.

There have been no reports of any injuries.